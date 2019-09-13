Biden shrugs off age chatter, pledges medical disclosures

Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Windy at times with periods of rain. Rain becoming heavy at times overnight. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy at times with periods of rain. Rain becoming heavy at times overnight. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.