U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Saratoga County, responded to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech Tuesday night by saying he never acknowledged the harm caused by the surge in illegal immigration or the harsh impact that inflation has had on small businesses and American workers.
Stefanik, a member of the GOP House leadership team, said Republicans will work to trim federal spending, contending Biden’s fiscal plans will further fuel the trend in rising prices for goods and services.
Stefanik also said Biden misled his national television office by contending Republicans are maneuvering to reduce Social Security and Medicare benefits received by tens of millions of Americans.
“We have been looking at discretionary programs — not touching Social Security and Medicare,” the congresswoman said. “We are committed to bipartisan solutions to protect and strengthen those programs, which is what I’ve said since I was first elected to office. The Democrats have made significant cuts to Medicare during single party Democratic rule.”
She also acknowledged she welcomed some of Biden’s proposals, including his call for more funding for the “Cancer Moonshot” initiative aimed at advancing cures for the disease, and his support for a crackdown on fraud involving Covid relief programs intended to assist struggling small businesses. and she said addressing a troubling increase in suicides by military veterans “is a top priority of both parties.”
Stefanik, whose guest at the speech was Montgomery County Sheriff Jeff Smith, suggested the border security crisis could be lessened if Biden adopted the measures former President Donald Trump implemented to reduce illegal crossings at the southern border. Crime and narcotics trafficking have increased in some American cities as the result of the wave of undocumented immigrants who have entered the country in recent months, she said.
“This is yet another crisis that he’s trying to brush under the rug,” she said of illegal immigration. She added the House GOP majority will be advancing a border security package.
In Albany, Gov. Kathy Hochul reacted to the speech by praising her fellow New York Democrats, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-NY, and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, contending that the nation “remains strong” due to their “leadership.”
Biden, Hochul said in a prepared statement, “highlighted significant achievements that are making a difference in the lives of all Americans — including New Yorkers: the Inflation Reduction Act is creating green jobs while fighting the climate crisis, the CHIPS and Science Act is attracting growing, innovative companies like Micron, and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is helping once-in-a-generation projects like Gateway to move forward.”
Rep. Brian Higgins, D-Buffalo / Niagara Falls, said Biden’s focus on finding improved treatments for cancer will put the nationally recognized Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center “on the front lines of this fight.”
“This community is no stranger to struggles, and it takes a toll on mental health, especially among our youth, veterans, and emergency workers,” Higgins said. “The President’s advocacy for mental health parity; implementation of medication assisted treatment for opioid use disorder, which I supported through my own legislation; and plans to expand on the success of veteran treatment courts, the first of which started in Buffalo, builds a better support system for struggling families.”
Higgins also expressed support for Biden’s proposal to initiate community violence intervention programs, suggesting programs such as the Peacemakers organization in Buffalo and Niagara Falls can assist communities to “adequately train police.”
