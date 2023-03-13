Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Scattered flurries and snow showers. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low around 25F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%.