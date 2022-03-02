Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Mostly cloudy. Snow showers around this afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Low 19F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected.