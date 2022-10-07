People look through the tram windows as they pass a big screen showing Russian President Vladimir Putin and reading: “Happy birthday to President Vladimir Putin from the Serb brethren!”, in Belgrade, Serbia, on Friday. The posters are signed by a Pro-Russian right-wing group. Putin remains popular in Serbia despite the attack on Ukraine, and many in the Balkan country believe that the Russian president was provoked by the West into launching the invasion. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)