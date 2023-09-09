The season opener for the Buffalo Bills will be preceded by Lockport’s biggest Bills fan, John Lang, aka Bills Elvis, throwing the second Lockport Community Tailgate from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Monday on Main Street.
“Last year we raised $10,000 for the (Aaron) Salter family,” Lang said. “This year we hope to raise more.”
Proceeds of the tailgate will go to Kids Escaping Drugs in memory of Beau Miller, a college student with family ties in the area who died from a fentanyl overdose in May 2022.
His guardians, David and Ginny Miller, will be celebrating Beau’s 19th birthday on Sept. 23 at the Gothic Hill Golf Course as well.
Ginny Miller said Beau was warm when she found him at home that night after he he had been out, but she could not wake him up. She said Beau just made a bad choice, like any teenager will; the problem is that fentanyl doesn’t give second chances.
The pill he took had been pressed into what looked like Percocet, a popular pain killer and recreational drug.
It was a stupid choice, Miller said, but she hopes something good can come of her family’s loss.
“Losing a child is a nightmare,” she said.
Beau was a Bills fan, and to celebrate his life, Lang, Lock 34 Bar & Grill and Gonzo’s are putting on a two-block party along Main Street between Cottage and Locust streets, filled with food, beer, music and activities for children.
“After the tailgate we’ll be live streaming the game on the stage behind us,” Melissa Junke said of Lock 34.
Tailgate games are sports-themed and will include football, basketball and soccer, according to Junke. All games are free. The donation to Kids Escaping Drugs will be raised through vending, raffles and 50/50 splits.
Performers will include Welcome Distraction, North End Revival and All Star Band.
“Between the businesses, the community and the mayor, it’s been totally overwhelming,” Lang said.
