'Blood money'? Purdue pact would rely on opioid sales  

ASSOCIATED PRESSLynn Wencus of Wrentham, Mass., holds a sign with a picture of her son Jeff and wears a sign of others' loved ones lost to OxyContin and other opioids during an Aug. 17, 2018, protest at Purdue Pharma LLP headquarters in Stamford, Conn. Some of the money in Purdue Pharma’s proposed multibillion-dollar opioid settlement would come from the continued sale of opioids. “It’s blood money paying for blood money,” Wencus declared.