Desi Evans, 92, laughs as he talks about working on the first 747 — more than 50 years ago — before a ceremony for the delivery of the final Boeing 747 jumbo jet Tuesday in Everett, Wash. Since it debuted in 1969, the 747 has served as a cargo plane, a commercial aircraft capable of carrying nearly 500 passengers, and the Air Force One presidential aircraft. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)