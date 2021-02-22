Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Periods of snow and windy. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low around 30F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60%.