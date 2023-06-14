GASPORT — This year’s Flag Day celebration at Royalton-Hartland Elementary School had no shortage of flags or patriotic display.
As students filed into the auditorium with miniature American flags in hand on Wednesday morning, they were greeted by the sight of 100 larger flags that had been hung in the auditorium and the hallways to commemorate the occasion.
The flags on display can be traced back to second-grade teacher Heather Pedini, the main organizer of the annual celebration going back about a decade.
Pedini attributes her longstanding interest in Flag Day to her grandparents.
Her grandfather, a Purple Heart recipient, served in World War II and was a prisoner of war. Her grandmother wore an American flag pin as a part of her outfit everyday and frequently attended flag ceremonies.
“She just instilled in me that he was a prisoner so we could have freedom,” Pedini said.
Pedini puts her passion on full display every June 14th to educate students and the community at large.
“They can see that it means something and that the American flag really encompasses all of us, whether a teacher, a student or a soldier, and it covers everything,” she said.
Each year Pedini highlights a particular moment or monument in American history. This year’s ceremony focused on specific moments in the flag’s history.
Pedini painted multiple large pieces of artwork that were rolled out on the auditorium stage, representing the start of the Revolutionary War, the creation of the flag, the War of 1812, the first moon landing in 1969 and the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.
As each scene was narrated by Pedini, her daughter, Malina, portrayed Betsy Ross sewing the stars and stripes.
Then the ceremony was taken outside, to the front of the school, for the raising of the flag. Students Easton Silsby, Kensley Mullins and Jacob Mark performed the drum roll and taps while the flag was hung.
Newly appointed RHES Principal Daniel Mault said he had looked forward to working with Pedini on the ceremony for the first time.
“She has been absolutely wonderful. Every year she outdoes herself, and I knew walking into this role that we needed to continue this,” Mault said. “It just instills that sense of pride in our country for our kids as well.”
