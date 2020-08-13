BUFFALO — A Burt resident was sentenced to five years in prison for possessing child pornography involving a prepubescent minor, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced on Thursday.
Adam Williams, 33, was charged after the FBI's Oct. 3, 2017, seizure of a laptop computer and hard drive from Williams' residence. According to Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron J. Mango, investigators discovered that Williams was utilizing a peer-to-peer network to distribute child pornography. Forensic analysis of the seized computer hardware found in excess of 11,000 images and 290 videos of child pornography, some involving prepubescent minors and depictions of violence.
