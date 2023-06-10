People attend a church service in Nuremberg, Germany, Friday, June 9, 2023. Hundreds of German Protestants have attended a church service in Bavaria that was generated almost entirely by artificial intelligence. The service was created by ChatGPT and Jonas Simmerlein, a theologian and philosopher from the University of Vienna. The ChatGPT chatbot, personified by different avatars on a huge screen above the altar, led the more than 300 people through 40 minutes of prayer, music, sermons and blessings. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)