Tuesday morning started with a bagel and coffee for breakfast at a cafe in Albion.
Then it was back to paddling on the Erie Canal for another 10 miles to the next stop, Medina.
For Ottawa, Ontario native and Carleton University writer Dan Rubinstein, these have just been a couple of the many stops in a voyage on his stand-up paddle board the past few weeks.
Rubinstein has been paddling on the canal since mid July. He is chronicling his journey to write a book about his experiences traveling more than 1,000 miles from Ottawa to Toronto.
“It's a neat way to experience a place and the people who live there. That’s the whole point of why I’m doing this,” he said.
Prior to paddling on the canal, throughout June he paddled on a series of waterways including the Ottawa River, St. Lawrence River, Lake Champlain and the Hudson River on his way through Ottawa, Montreal and New York City. From there, he took a bus to Albany to start the current leg of his journey.
Since starting at Erie Canal Lock 6, Rubinstein has relied often on the experiences and interactions he’s had with locals along the way.
“One of the cool things about traveling on my paddle board is even though I've got my camping gear, my food and all my stuff, you're kind of forced to rely on the kindness of strangers,” Rubinstein said.
In addition to the face-to-face interactions, he has also been using social media to connect with locals and document his journey.
On Tuesday, he made his way to Gasport and camped out at T.J. Bruggman's property near the canal overnight.
Bruggman said he became aware of Rubinstein’s journey through a Facebook group of Erie Canal travelers. Knowing that Rubenstein would pass right by his property on Telegraph Road, he reached out to the traveler and offered him a place to rest and relax.
Experiences such as these have been the best part of his journey, Rubinstein said.
“I didn't expect the extent to which people have been so helpful and supportive. People have been meeting me along the way, taking an interest and going out of the way to help me out. TJ is a perfect example,” he said.
One of the biggest obstacles Rubinstein has faced so far is weather.
“The previous few weeks were extremely hot and humid," he said. "I usually start early, 5 o'clock or 6 o'clock a.m. some days so you'd beat the heat a little bit, but by eight or nine o'clock, you're in full sun.”
Even on hot days when he's exhausted from paddling for hours on end, it's the simple things that get him going again.
“I'd be just sitting in the shade thinking 'I got 10 more miles today to wherever I'm camping' and then around the corner I’d have a conversation with somebody and that picks me up,” he said.
Rubinstein got another early start Wednesday and headed towards the last locks on the canal, in Lockport, en route to the end of the canal in Tonawanda. From there he will map out his trek along Lake Ontario to make it to his final destination, Toronto.
He anticipates arriving there on Monday. After that, he said, he’ll take a few weeks off from paddling before starting the trip home to Ottawa in September, in which he will retrace his route.
Rubinstein said his method of transportation has provided him with a unique perspective on the places he’s visited on his journey.
“The pace of life slows down and people have a chance to talk to other people. That doesn't happen when you're driving,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.