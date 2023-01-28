Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun in the morning followed by cloudy skies during the afternoon. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph..

Tonight

Snow showers. Low 27F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.