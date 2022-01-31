Casual Dragon Games in Lockport participated in the Global Game Jam on the weekend of Jan 28-30. The Global Game Jam is an event where groups of people from all over the world spend a weekend trying to make games. These were allowed to be any sort of game, from video games, to board games, to card games, to any other type of game. It was a non-competitive event, where the only main conditions were that participants adhere to a specific theme determined by the Global Game Jam organizers, and that their work was only done during the timeframe of the event.
The Global Game Jam’s website stated that there were at least 160 participating sites in 113 countries. This was also the first time that the Global Game Jam held an event location in Western New York.
The event's organizer, local independent game developer Mark Miller of Ichiban games, felt proud of all the work that attendees put into their game projects. Miller said that the event had a wide range of people participating, both experienced and new. Miller even said that a family walked in and participated without knowing about the event beforehand.
“I’m really happy we had new people come in,” said Miller. “And people that want to come back, and are asking when the next thing will be. It was super cool.”
Casual Dragon Games owner Jason Gough, stated his own pride in the effort that participants made toward their work.
“They were just working from when they got here, all the way until long after we would have closed, just to get everything done” said Gough.
Six games were made at Casual Dragon’s event site. Three were video games, two were board games, and one was a deck-building card game. The games that were made adhered to the global theme of “duality,” which was also used by the other global participants.
The games made included “Doppelgänger,” a quicktime-event game inspired by Dragon’s Lair, “Zap-Dogs,” a role-playing-game, “Dream Defenders,” a game where you play as a toy protecting a child from nightmares, “Breaking Samsara,” a board game inspired by principles of Hinduism, “Picture Palls,” a simple board game where two people must silently work together to create an image out of black and white tiles, and “Flickering Sun,” a deck-building card game with a day and night cycle.
“We had a good amount of games,” said Miller. “And what’s cool is people are proud of their work, so I’m happy about that.”
The event concluded on the night of Sunday Jan 30, as the various attendees went around a table and showed off what they had made. Some of the games that were made during this event will be available for free on the Global Game Jam website. Physical games are expected to have printable documents for people to download, print, and play.
Casual Dragon Games previously hosted a local Game Jam event last year. Based on the enthusiastic praise that this event has received from attendees, Miller hopes that another local Game Jam can happen at the store later this year, though an exact date has not been decided on yet.
