Catholic Health announced Wednesday that it will operate a temporary freestanding emergency department in Lockport, to close the emergency care gap that will exist between Eastern Niagara Hospital’s June 17 closing and the fall opening of the new Lockport Memorial Hospital.
Emergency medical services including accommodation of ambulances will be provided at Eastern Niagara Express Care on South Transit Road, Catholic Health public relations director JoAnn Cavanaugh said. That’s ENH’s urgent care facility, which Catholic Health is taking over.
“This full-service emergency department will be equipped and staffed to treat and stabilize patients throughout the region,” Cavanaugh said.
Lockport Fire Department Chief Luca Quagliano said Catholic Health’s plan comes as a relief to local ambulance transport services including LFD.
Although an emergency room can only stabilize critical patients, not keep them overnight, “If it comes down to not having an ER of any type, versus having that in place, we’ll gladly take it,” Quagliano said. “And it certainly is a relief to know we’re going to have a fully staffed ER with a doctor on scene 24/7 that can help us stabilize critical patients, whereas before we were talking another 20 minutes to the next closest doctor.”
Responsibility to transport stabilized patients to another hospital won’t fall on LFD, Quagliano said, but the department could act as a backup in the event another ambulance company is unable.
When ENH announced its closing date back in March, Mayor Michelle Roman appealed to Lockport’s state legislators, the state health department and Gov. Kathy Hochul, as well as Catholic Health administration, for help preserving an emergency room operation in Lockport while the new hospital is under construction. ENH’s closing-day statement referenced other hospital emergency rooms in the area, from Medina to Amherst and Niagara Falls, and critics quickly noted that any one of them is at least a 20-minute drive from Lockport.
Roman’s appeal apparently reached the right ears. Cavanaugh said Catholic Health was approached by the state health department “to develop an emergency services solution to close the gap in care” that would result from ENH’s closure.
Noting the adapted Express Care facility will be a “full service emergency room,” Roman said Wednesday, “I’m excited I was able to help spearhead this.”
Cavanaugh said Catholic Health is still working out some “regulatory issues” with the state health department and an opening date for the temporary ER couldn’t be given yet. Catholic Health administration has been working on a care gap solution for “months,” she added.
In a written response to Catholic Health’s announcement, state Assembly member Mike Norris, R-Lockport, commended the health system, as well as Hochul and the state health department, for their efforts to create a “bridge in services” locally. “I truly appreciate that Catholic Health and the Hochul Administration took to heart our concerns and once again answered an important call from our community to protect the safety and health of eastern Niagara County residents,” he stated.
