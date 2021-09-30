Centenarian who survived 1918 flu, world war succumbs to Covid

A note from President Joe Biden is placed among photos of Primetta Giacopini, who died of COVID-19 on Sept. 16. Giacopini's life ended the way it began — in a pandemic. She was 2 years old when she lost her mother to the Spanish flu in Connecticut in 1918. Giacopini contracted COVID-19 at age 105 and struggled with the disease for a week before she died. (AP Photo/Josh Edelson)