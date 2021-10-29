Incumbent Lockport town council members Pat Dufour and Darlene DiCarlo are asking voters to “Retain the Team!” and “Continue the Progress” for another four years.
Their opponents in the Nov. 2 general election, first-time candidates Syreeta Dean and Paul Patterson, are working together to be a part of change in the town and be given a chance to shape it for everyone.
Dufour and DiCarlo were both originally appointed to the council seats that they hold today. Dufour was asked to finish Paul Pettit’s term of office after he died in 2013.
“I was only going to take a one-year term and then I kind of got hooked. I really enjoy serving, I enjoy being involved in decision making,” Dufour said.
DiCarlo also accepted an offer to complete a vacated term of office, for the year 2016, and then ran for a full term of her own.
Both Republicans, Dufour and DiCarlo are campaigning together on a platform of maintaining “progress” in the town and acting on shared values such as fiscally responsible budgeting and continued growth of the Memorial Tree program at Day Road Park.
Dean and Patterson, both Democrats, are practically neighbors who never met until they launched their bids for local office. They ended up running together.
“We have like views, like minds, so it’s, ‘Why not?’” Patterson said.
“We’re a part of a community, so we care for the community,” Dean said.
Dean moved to the town from Erie County about six years ago.
“I would just drive around the area (to) familiarize myself,” she recalled. “Find out where the hospital is, find out where the police departments are, where landmarks were, and I just loved what I saw. … I moved because I loved the people here. I loved the diversity.”
Patterson is a lifelong greater Lockport resident. He said he considered a move to Florida after he was married, but realized he wouldn’t want to raise his kids anywhere else.
“Living in Lockport, city and town, is a relatively safe place to raise your family,” he said. “All cities and towns have their dramas, but in Lockport people are friendly and courteous. We all want the same things. To raise our kids in a safe community and that’s what I did.”
His reason for running for a town council seat is simple, he said: “To be a part of the change and the future, not sit back and complain.”
Dufour and DiCarlo also are lifelong residents of the greater Lockport area.
All four candidates have projects they’d like to pursue to completion.
Dufour and DiCarlo talked about upgrading the computer systems at the town hall, to make town operations more streamlined.
Dean said she’d like to see basketball courts set up in local parks; that’s something many young adults in her neighborhood have talked about. Her view of that is: “If there’s an issue, if there’s a problem, don’t just talk about it. You got to do something about it.”
Patterson’s aim is to attract more business to the town — in order to retain the talent and brilliance of Lockport’s youth.
“It’s not enough we produce talented people, talented kids, and we all stress to further your education, we all stress that. But if that means we have a population of people getting education and leaving the area? That’s not good for our community,” he said.
On the question of solar energy generation in the town — a hot topic this year — the incumbents are advocating for farmland protection while the challengers say they want whatever “the people” want.
Currently there’s a six-month moratorium on solar energy project development, following heated debate about the merits of the town planning board-approved, 45-acre solar array siting on Maverick Farms off Slayton Settlement Road. Dufour and DiCarlo both voted for the moratorium, which excluded Maverick Farms.
“We have a responsibility to maintain an integrity to our rural communities and protect our prime farmland,” Dufour said. “I think we can tighten up our setbacks, I think we can tighten up soil usage, and we can’t deny the impact of having our agriculture land taken up by solar as opposed to a winery or something agriculture that it should be used for.”
Dean suggested the duty of a council member is to represent the public and not act on their own opinions. The job is about “taking the public’s questions and opinions, how they feel, because this is a community,” she said. “Listen to the community to find out what they think, how they feel. ... We can’t go on our personal feelings, it’s about serving the people.”
