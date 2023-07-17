Several businesses in Olcott are getting ready to spread some holiday cheer this weekend.
For the second consecutive year, Olcott Beach Carousel Park is hosting a Christmas in July event. Park owner Rosemary Sansone said that since last year’s event was popular in the community, other nearby businesses will be joining the park with Christmas-themed decorations and celebrations of their own.
“It’ll be fun to have a bit of the North Pole come to cool us off,” Sansone said.
The festivities will get underway Thursday with a showing of the film “Home Alone” at the carousel park. The park’s rides and attractions will also be open from 7 p.m. to dusk.
Santa will be at the park on both Friday and Saturday from 2:30 to 5 p.m. Children will be able to visit Santa, ride the carousel with him and send letters to the North Pole.
Last year, Santa dressed for the weather and ditched his usual jacket, pants and boots for a T-shirt and shorts instead, and according to Sansone, he will probably wear similar attire this year.
“He’s vacationing in Olcott right now,” she added.
The celebration at the park will wrap up Sunday with a puppet show from Omnipresent Puppet Theater at 12:30 p.m.
Rob and Carol Allen’s Magic Show will be on stage Friday through Sunday at 2 p.m.
The Christmas theme will also extend to the Olcott Beach Community Association’s Saturday Car Cruise at 5 p.m. Decorations and Christmas cookies will be handed out at Olcott Methodist Church.
The Olcott gazebo, Lakeview Village Shoppes and the boardwalk will all boast Christmas decorations for the weekend.
Sansone said participation from business owners and community members alike will help build off of last year’s celebrations.
“There’s enthusiasm being generated by shop owners and they’re excited about it,” Sansone said.
Karen Young, owner of the Gift Box, said that since the businesses at Lakeview Village Shoppes are not open during the winter, Christmas in July is a real opportunity.
“It gives everyone something to look forward to since our shops are closed for Christmas,” Young said.
