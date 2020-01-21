Tuesday’s city planning board meeting was packed with dozens of residents who expressed their thoughts on the best ways to use Reserved Areas in the city.
This past September, the Common Council unanimously approved a six-month moratorium on redevelopment of 360 Davison Road, the old home of the county infirmary that’s in a land area zoned Reserved Area. The moratorium required the city to review the property’s zoning and determine whether it conforms to the city’s comprehensive plan.
Tuesday’s meeting was held to gather input from residents to guide any possible amendments to the comprehensive plan.
Although the topic was best uses for Reserved Areas around the city, much of the discussion revolved around Cazenovia Recovery System’s proposal to develop a residential substance abuse treatment facility and affordable housing at 360 Davison.
Jayette Sinclair said she is opposed to any zoning changes and declared that while she opposes Cazenovia’s proposal, she would be equally opposed if the proposal was for luxury apartments.
“I don’t think anyone here does not believe in the important work that Cazenovia provides, and I say that to make it abundantly clear that we would be fighting this development if it were luxury condos or any other development that would require zoning changes because of the size and scope,” Sinclair said.
To avoid her own city tax bill increasing, Karen Kilbury-Mensch said, “We need to something on Davison Road that is going to contribute to the tax base.”
Ryan Mulvey, a co-owner of LHC Holdings, which currently owns 360 Davison Road, took issue with that argument.
“I think it’s pretty unfair of the residents of the city of Lockport to sit here and say that our project and whatever we’re to choose to do or have happen with that property is going to be responsible for making up the difference in your taxes,” Mulvey said. “The tax problem in Lockport stems back 50 years. So that being said, I don’t really feel that should have any kind of weight of what we’re doing with our project.”
Charles Grieco, the attorney representing both LHC Holdings and Cazenovia, argued that the property never should have been zoned Reserved Area.
Angelina Albert, a recovering drug addict who went through one of Cazenovia’s facilities, gave an emotional speech, saying that the program allowed her to turn around her life, and that drug addicts need help.
“To me, it’s about rebuilding the community. I think a lot of people are keeping a blind eye (to the possibility) that alcoholics and addicts are right on your street. Right in your backyard, probably,” Albert said. “It’s about rebuilding people. And I think it’s an opportunity to make that seamless transition into getting people and taxpayers back into the community.”
Albert further added that she believes there is a stigma on drug addicts generally.
“I think there is a stigma out there and I think it’s really what’s it about. I don’t think it’s a zoning thing because where there is a will there is a way,” she said. “We’re shipping them to Buffalo. We’re shipping them to Niagara Falls. You need to rebuild the people that are here now.”
According to Mayor Michelle Roman, the next step is for the planning board and the task force in charge of reviewing the city’s comprehensive plan to compile comments from the public hearing and at some point determine what, if any, changes they will recommend to the Common Council.
