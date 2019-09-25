The City of Lockport will appeal an arbitration decision that would require the city to raise taxes significantly in order to hire 12 new firefighters, Mayor Michelle Roman announced Wednesday.
Earlier this month, arbitrator Michael S. Lewandowski found the city violated its contract with Lockport Professional Fire Fighters Association in 2014 when it reduced the fire department's minimum staffing level from nine to six and laid off 12 firefighters.
To comply with the decision, the city also would have to retain four firefighters whose positions are funded by a grant that will expire next year. Finance Director Scott Schrader said funding the 16 new positions would require a 10.5 percent tax rate hike.
Roman said she decided to challenge Lewandowski's decision in State Supreme Court after considering the "extraordinary ramifications" that the ruling will have on city taxpayers.
“We don’t want there to be a question. ... This will either vacate (the arbitration decision) or confirm it," Roman said in an interview.
The move to appeal Lewandowski's decision marks an abrupt turnaround for Roman and Corporation Counsel Allen Miskell, who said Sept. 18 the city had "no basis for an appeal."
Miskell said Wednesday that after discussing an appeal with the city's outside attorney on labor matters, Bryan Goldberger, he now feels there is a "limited" basis for overturning the decision. But Miskell was not especially optimistic about the potential outcome.
"I'm not in any way, shape or form representing that we will win this appeal, but I think we owe it to our citizens to give it our best effort," he said.
