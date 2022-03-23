Ruth T. Lyons Memorial
John J. Welch Squadron #381, Sons of the American Legion, are again accepting applications for the annual Ruth T. Lyons Memorial Scholarship Fund.
Applications will be available on or after April 1 between noon and 5 p.m. at the John J. Welch American Legion Post #381, 923 Niagara Ave., Niagara Falls.
To be eligible, applicants must be a member, or the son or daughter of a member of either the American Legion or the Sons of the American Legion.
The scholarship will be awarded on Memorial Day, May 30. Completed applications must be returned no later than April 30.
Congratulations to Brandi L. Fisher who was the 2021 recipient of the scholarship and is attending Alfred State College.
Justin Budwey Memorial
The Mental Health Association in Niagara County is offering a $1,000 college scholarship to a high school senior in Niagara County, and / or an adult who is entering or returning to a higher learning institute, who plans on working in the human services field.
Applications are due April 15. Two letters of recommendation from a school counselor, a teacher and / or a friend are required. For an application, email dcolpoys@mhanc.com.
The annual scholarship was established in 2010 in memory of Justin Budwey, whose father Frank has long been an advocate for those with a mental health diagnosis, and for mental health services.
County Assessors Association
The Niagara County Assessors Association is sponsoring a scholarship for any Niagara County resident who is a graduating senior from one of the high schools in the county and plans to attend college within New York state in the fall of 2022.
The $1,000 cash award may only be used toward the recipient’s bona fide costs of attending college.
Applications may be picked up at high school guidance offices or any local assessor’s office, or by writing to: Scholarship Committee, Niagara County Assessors Association, c/o Jill Lederhouse, Assessor, Town of Lockport, 6200 Robinson Road, Lockport, NY 14094.
Completed applications must be postmarked by April 1 and delivered to the above listed address. The award will be announced in May.
Pendleton Veterans Association
Pendleton Veteran Association offers three scholarships to eligible senior students attending Starpoint High School who are directly related to a U.S. veteran. For additional qualifications and an application, contact Marcia Brogan, administrative assistant in Starpoint High School Student Services. Completed applications are due by March 31.
