Lockport Memorial Hospital, a campus of Mount St. Mary’s Hospital, is on track for an Oct. 10 opening of its Emergency Department and in-patient rooms.
C.J. Urlaub, president of Mount St. Mary’s, said Monday that equipment for the imaging department and laboratory will be received for installation within the next two weeks.
“That will really take (the hospital) a big step forward,” he said. “The construction crew ... have turned over to us the ER and the in-patient area. Then, because you need this to support the emergency services, they gave us the pharmacy space, imaging and the lab.”
In addition, Urlaub said, an entrance and exit for ambulances using the Lockport Bypass will be installed in three weeks.
Finishing work on physicians’ offices and care clinic spaces in the hospital will continue after the opening.
Employees of the new hospital gathered at New York Beer Project on Monday for training on Catholic Health policies and procedures. Many of them are familiar faces in the community, whether from the temporary ER on South Transit Road or Eastern Niagara Hospital, which closed in June.
Phoebe Mace worked at ENH for five years, first as a nurse’s aide then as a registered nurse. She said that she had always intended to advance her career outside Lockport, but that the community felt “comfortable.”
“Once (ENH) closed I decided to see what Catholic Health had to offer. They had an open interview and quite a few of us got hired,” Mace said. “As far as I know I’ll be a nurse in the ER.”
Mace has been working at Mount St. Mary’s since ENH closed. In the beginning she was nervous, as were many former ENH employees, she said.
“While different, a lot of us Lockportians have come over, so you see the same group dynamic, and we’re fitting in pretty well,” she said.
At the temporary Emergency Department, set up inside Niagara Ambulatory Center (formerly ENH Express Care), Kimberly Strobel and Darien Pietrangeli have been staffing the registration desk for all patients.
Strobel did the same job at ENH for 23 years, “greeting the patients when they come in and putting in the information so they can go on to the next stage,” she said.
Pietrangeli is one of the new faces in Lockport healthcare.
“I’ve been with Catholic Health for a year now,” Pietrangeli said. “Before this ... I did book keeping at a small business, then I came to the hospital at Mount St. Mary’s, working the ER for overnights, then got the leading position at Niagara Ambulatory Care Center.”
Strobel and Pietrangeli both said they’re looking forward to day shifts at LMH, and that it’s been a challenge getting all of Catholic Health’s new patients’ information into the system. It helps that so many former ENH employees are there to guide them, Pietrangeli said.
“Every patient coming in is a brand new patient, so it was taking a very long time for us; there’s so much information you have to get,” she said. “People were getting irritated, so I think everybody at registration have been doing a phenomenal job. It makes it more comfortable because (patients) know them.”
Deb Holliday will be the site director at LMH, according to Urlaub.
Catholic Health is planning an Oct. 4 open house at the hospital.
