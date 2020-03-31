ALBANY — Chris Cuomo, the CNN news show host who is the younger brother of Gov. Andrew Cuomo, revealed Tuesday he has been diagnosed as positive for the coronavirus and is quarantining in his home basement.
In a statement posted to his Twitter account, Chris Cuomo said: “I have been exposed to people in recent days who have subsequently tested positive and I had fever, chills and shortness of breath. I just hope I didn’t give it to the kids and Cristina. That would make me feel worse than this illness!
"I am quarantined in my basement (which actually makes the rest of the family seem pleased!) I will do my shows from here.," he added. "We will all beat this by being smart and tough and united!”
The governor, speaking later in Albany, called his brother "my best friend,"
"This virus is the great equalizer," Andrew Cuomo said. "My brother, Chris, is positive for coronavirus. Found out this morning."
He continued: "He's young, in good shape, strong...not as strong as he thinks, but, he'll be fine."
The governor recalled he advised his brother about two weeks ago that he should refrain from having their 88-year-old mother, Matilda Cuomo, widow of the late Gov. Mario Cuomo, as a guest at his home because she is frail and because of the presence of young children in the household.
One of five Cuomo siblings and a father of three children, Chris Cuomo, 49, said he plans to continue to do his CNN show, airing at 9 p.m. EST, from his home.
Andrew Cuomo has offered repeated guidance that New Yorkers should have minimal close contact with people who are of advanced age or have compromised immune systems, dubbing the social distancing suggestion "Matilda's Law," though it has no legal force and effect.
The governor has appeared several times on his brother's show as a guest, with the most recent appearance coming Monday night.
Andrew Cuomo said last week he has not been tested for COVID-19, noting he has not experienced symptoms.
Commenting in general Tuesday on what he called the need for people who do not hold "essential" jobs to remain at home, the governor said: "Your stupid actions just don't effect you."
Chris Cuomo, a graduate of Albany Academy, Yale University and Fordham University Law School, and his wife, Cristina, a publishing executive, have three children, and have homes in Manhattan and in the Hamptons on Long Island.
Andrew Cuomo said it was their late father who nudged Chris Cuomo to become a lawyer, though the latter switched career paths into journalism.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.