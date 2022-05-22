Consumers defy inflation to support economy. For how long?

Dan Gabel, right, and fellow musicians perform in downtown Boston, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Gabel has canceled Netflix and other streaming services and tried to cut back on driving as the costs of gas, food, and other items, such as the lubricants he uses for his instruments, has soared. In the photo, from left to right, are Eric Baldwin, banjo; Ed Goroza, sousaphone; Josiah Reibstein, trombone; and Gabel, trumpet. (AP Photo/Steve LeBlanc)