Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow in the morning. Snow showers in the afternoon. High 37F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 60%..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 28F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.