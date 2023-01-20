Late last year, residents of Cook Properties-owned manufactured home parks received notice that their recycling totes were “contaminated” with non-recyclable waste and the service would be discontinued as of Jan. 1.
Tenants, including Sandy Lees at Ridgeview Manufactured Homes Park in Newfane, were confused.
Ridgeview MHP tenants never received notice that their recycling practices were an issue. Lees said she asked a customer service representative at Waste Management, the company servicing the park, for more information and was told that there was a note on the account indicating the service was discontinued, but no documentation of contamination or warnings.
“I find it hard to believe that an automated truck … with all the places they go, can pinpoint where ‘contaminated’ recycling is coming from,” Lees said, noting that workers do not look inside the totes or even leave the truck when picking up recyclables.
“They get to the center and everyone’s stuff gets mixed up,” she said.
Lees is the president of a tenants association for Ridgeview MHP residents that has been engaged in a rent strike against Cook Properties since May of 2022. The association has demanded repairs and improvements, including snow removal, be provided by Cook. So far, Lees said, the company has not met the association’s demands and members have continued to withhold rent.
At Akron Manufactured Homes Park, tenant Gail Travers confirmed recycling service was discontinued.
“I’m so sick of of this company,” she said. “We’re seen as disposable, usable people who can be blamed because we live in a trailer park. We’re considered dirty and stupid. It’s upsetting to see your community get this treatment.”
According to Amy Olds, director of marketing for Cook Properties, each tenant at Ridgeview MHP pays a refuse disposal and recycling fee of about $11 per month. In an email chain with the Union-Sun & Journal she said the company is able to keep the refuse fee low, “a third of the current market rate in the area,” by leveraging the size of the community.
Travers said a refuse fee is not documented on her rent invoice, but it’s known to be a part of each tenant’s monthly rent.
Asked whether Cook is still charging the same refuse fee after stopping curbside recycling, Olds declined to say.
“We believe the cost for refuse removal within our communities is fair and appropriate and are happy to provide these services at a below market-rate due to our scale and relationship with Waste Management,” she replied.
The Town of Newfane’s waste hauler does not service Ridgeview MHP, according to a town water department employee.
