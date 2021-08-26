With its acquisition of a branch location in Getzville, Cornerstone Community Federal Credit Union is expanding into Erie County.
Cornerstone closed on its purchase of 315 Stahl Road this past Monday, the board of directors announced on Thursday.
With an anticipated October opening, the Getzville branch will be Cornerstone's sixth location and its first footprint in Erie County.
The board desired to expand Cornerstone's field of membership in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, during which the credit union disbursed about $8.5 million and 144 loans to area business owners through the Paycheck Protection Program.
"With over 46,000 members and growing, we have never lost sight of what is important – taking care of people through building trust," Chief Executive Officer Eric M. Hepkins said in a release. “We welcome individuals who live, work, worship, volunteer, or go to school in Erie and Niagara County, and have built several dynamic lending and financial products and services to meet the current challenges facing individuals and business owners today.”
