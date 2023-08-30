A local counselor encourages recovering substance abuse addicts to take their recovery one toss of the bag at a time.
Every Tuesday night, Doug Bisher plays in a local cornhole league at Davison Road Inn. While it is a fun pastime for many players, Bisher, who is a counselor with the peer support group Addict 2 Addict Niagara, uses the game as a key component in his line of work.
“Cornhole is something that brings people together,” he said.
The team atmosphere and cooperative nature of the game, Bisher added, serves as a way for recovering addicts to build relationships and open up with one another.
“When they get paired up with their partners, they’re practicing the principles of recovery,” he said.
Bisher will be bringing his cornhole boards and bags with him when Independent Living of Niagara County and Addict 2 Addict Niagara host the seventh annual Lockport Overdose Awareness Day Rally at Veterans Memorial Park, 400 East Ave.
The community event, which takes place from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, aims to call attention to the increasing rate of deaths from addictive drugs.
Community members from different backgrounds who have been affected by overdose are the featured speakers at the rally, including Lockport City Court Judge William Watson, Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti, Recovery Coach University founder Lori Drescher and Jonathan Westfall, executive director of ROCovery Fitness in Rochester.
Free Narcan emergency opioid overdose treatment spray training will be offered during the rally.
The rally will be capped off by Lockport native Joshua Vacanti performing a four-song set, including “Amazing Grace,” before a flameless “candlelight vigil” with a bell-ringing ceremony to remember every life lost to overdose in Niagara and surrounding counties in 2022. A memorial table will be set up for loved ones to display photographs.
