Discussion on two matters between city officials occurred on an otherwise routine Common Council meeting Wednesday night.
The first was a disagreement over closing the compost facility that 3rd Ward Alderman Mark Devine said was backward of everything the government had done in terms of environmental preservation.
The second was a trial period of – no permit necessary – overnight parking in the City of Lockport starting immediately and ending Nov. 1. Common Council President Paul Beakman said that he’d been pushing for such a bill for quite some time.
In both issues 2nd Ward Alderman Luke Kantor spoke up on the resolutions involved.
While Devine advocated for the environment, Kantor said the City needed to look at the bottom-line and also noted there were other green alternatives to the compost facility that might be more cost efficient.
“It’s a shame when you’ve got something,” Devine said. “When you’ve got a state that wants to go green and that’s what we’ve been doing since the ’70s. … You people are way off base here. Anything done to get rid of that plant, you’ll be fighting me to the day I die.”
The US&J had reported that City Engineer Mike Marino had estimated a $3 million cost to put the compost facility off its current trajectory and back to complete working order. In a resolution before the Council, bidders would project how much it would take to hold and transport “biosolids,” from the Waste Water Treatment Plant to, more than likely, a landfill.
Kantor asked whether burning the refuse could be submitted as a bid for consideration. Mayor Michelle Roman confirmed that it was.
“That would be green energy,” Kantor said. “It would be getting energy and save a couple thousand dollars, but I understand what you’re saying, Mark.”
On the second issue of overnight parking, Kantor said the lack of permitting could put a squeeze on city revenues.
“I’m not trying to pinch pennies, but I know that money coming into the city is important as well,” he said. “We’d have to figure out how to replace that. Is there an exact total of potential revenue loss?”
Beakman said he did not know the number, but said it was very small.
Both resolutions were passed with only Devine dissenting to find an alternative to the compost facility and also voted along with the rest of the Common Council, including Kantor, to start overnight parking.
