At its Tuesday night meeting, the Niagara County Legislature presented a check for $75,000 to the Lockport Locks Heritage District in support of the Lock Tenders tribute monument.
The Heritage District has raised $900,000 of the $1.4 million needed for the project, with Niagara County having previously contributed. This most recent appropriation will be used for unexpected repair work at the locks where the statues that comprise the monument will be placed.
