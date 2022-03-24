Niagara County agreed to a legal settlement with Edmond Fair during their legislature meeting Monday. Fair will receive $25,000 following 2015 incident where he was injured in a motor vehicle accident involving a vehicle that was owned and operated by the county.
“The county was negligent because we drove a vehicle that rear-ended the vehicle that Mr. Fair was a passenger in,” stated county attorney Claude Joerg. “As a result of that we were headed to a jury trial which could last for several weeks, and a jury would have been able to decide as to whether he was injured by the automobile accident and what his damages were.”
The county’s decision to make a settlement avoids additional litigation, trial, and adverse judicial determinations. Prior to the vote on the resolution, Joerg stated that Fair was a passenger during the accident, and therefore not at fault. Also the injuries he sustained had no connection to a pre-existing condition.
“Seeing as how we were already determined to be negligent, we could run a risk of a larger amount if we didn’t give a reasonable settlement, so that’s why we negotiated the settlement that we did.”
Joerg made mention that a previous larger injury settlement had been made to the driver of the vehicle Fair was in during the accident.
