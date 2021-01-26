Health officials reported the deaths of five Niagara County residents due to COVID-19 complications on Tuesday.
An additional 149 virus cases were recorded, according to the Niagara County Department of Health, raising the total number of active cases in the county to 1,651.
The report came a day after state officials announced that some pandemic restrictions would be relaxed this week and gave the green light to resume elective surgeries at hospitals in Erie County.
At a stop at Roswell Park Cancer Center in Buffalo on Monday afternoon, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo said he expects the easing of restrictions will also apply to the so-called orange zones, which have been in place in parts of Niagara and Erie counties. Such restrictions limit crowd capacity at restaurants and other venues.
The moves come as coronavirus testing throughout the state shows a noteworthy decrease in positivity rates.
“Even Western New York, which was a problematic area for many, many weeks, the numbers are much, much better,” Cuomo said.
The governor indicated he is confident that the statewide trends show infections have dipped enough to allow the easing of restrictions to apply in all regions of New York.
“We have some areas that are a little higher than others, but nothing that is extraordinarily different,” Cuomo said.
The decision to allow elective surgeries to resume in Erie County was prompted by the gradual decline in new infections.
“We can start to adjust that valve and start to open up more economic activity and reduce some of the restrictions,” Cuomo said. He suggested the easing of color-coded “microcluster” designations will be made when infection data is updated today.
— CNHI Statehouse Reporter Joe Mahoney contributed to this report.
