The section of 18-Mile Creek from Davison to Remick Parkway is to be cleared out of debris by the end of October said Fifth Ward Alderman Rick Abbott.
The section of the creek was severely hit by the heavy rains in July, causing damage to many residents’ homes where it crossed over city lines, as well as to the golf course in the Town of Lockport.
“That part of the creek has not be cleaned out between 40 and 50 years,” Abbott said. “It still drains, but not as well as it should.”
Abbott said that Mike Marino, a consultant engineer for the city with Nussbaumer & Clark, reached out to different companies that had done work with the city before. He came back with a quote for a 10-day project at $6,000 a day.
Because the cost is over $35,000, the resolution to clean the debris is contingent upon a bidding process which is to begin immediately and the best offer will be taken probably at the end of September, Abbott said.
“It could be less (than $60,000),” Abbott said. “But we got the worst case scenario.”
The resolution reads that no offer over the $60,000 benchmark will be accepted.
Abbott also noted that the soil in the creek was tested in 2018 for possible chemical contamination, most likely from the run-off of fertilizers as no industry is upriver of the section. The tests came back negative.
“It needed work for a long time,” Abbott said. “We thought we would need permits from the Army Corps of Engineers and the DEC (Department of Environmental Conservation), but the study the DEC recently came out with said that no permit is needed to begin work.”
