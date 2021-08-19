Falls police are looking for a man who lives in an abandoned building in the city following a burglary early Wednesday morning at the Misty Dog Grill, 432 Main St.
The suspect made off with a $1,000 cash register system while causing water damage and allowing $1,700 in food items to spoil after leaving refrigerator and freezer doors open during the crime.
Officers were called to the business Wednesday by owners who said the suspect used a cement block to damage a door handle to gain entry about 4 a.m. Wednesday. The officer said there was a large amount of water covering the floor of the restaurant due to the defrosted freezer and refrigerator.
Surveillance footage of the incident shows a white male with a thin build and short brown hair in the restaurant at 4:02 a.m. The owner said a male matching that description had stolen a tip jar out of a window on Tuesday night.
Officers said the suspect may reside in an abandoned building in the city. Police searched the structure Wednesday but didn’t find the suspect.
