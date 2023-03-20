BUFFALO — A Lockport man has been sentenced to a 10-year prison term for possession of child pornography.
Matthew Bald, 42, was caught in possession of more than 600 images of child pornography on a laptop computer in December 2020, and that possession violated the terms of his probation on a prior conviction for first-degree sexual abuse, according to Assistant U.S. Attorney David J. Rudroff. Some of the pornographic images depicted prepubescent minors, Rudroff added.
Bald was sentenced to serve 120 months in prison by U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra Jr. Investigation of the case against him was by Homeland Security, New York State Police, the Niagara County Probation Department and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
