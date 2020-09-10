Canadian authorities recently seized an estimated $14 million in cocaine from a tractor trailer crossing the Lewiston-Queenston Bridge in Lewiston.
According to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, the tractor trailer was crossing into Canada on Aug. 18 when it was referred to a secondary examination site. During an inspection, Canada Border Services agents noted anomalies in the packaging of the shipment. Further examination revealed 104 packages of suspected cocaine hidden in the commercial load.
In all, 117 kilograms of cocaine, valued at $14 million, was seized and the driver was arrested.
The driver and the evidence were turned over to Royal Canadian Mounted Police, Hamilton Niagara Detachment. The investigation is ongoing.
