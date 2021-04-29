The Niagara County Sheriff's Office cited two motorists in two days this week for allegedly violating Leandra's Law.
Leandra’s Law, formally known as the Child Passenger Protection Act, makes driving while intoxicated an automatic felony charge when there's a person aged 15 years or younger in the vehicle.
On Wednesday, in Wheatfield, Marcus A. Walton, 41, of Lockport, was charged with aggravated DWI and endangering the welfare of a child after a 6:39 p.m. traffic stop for alleged speeding and seat belt violations on Washington Street. The stopping deputy noted a 10-year-old child in the vehicle, put Walton through field sobriety testing and leveled the charges.
Post-arrest chemical breath testing showed Walton's blood alcohol content was 0.11%, the sheriff's office said. Walton was kept in custody pending arraignment.
On Tuesday, in the town of Lockport, Jaimi L. Rogosienski, 36, of Newfane, was charged with aggravated DWI and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child after her vehicle reportedly nearly collided with another vehicle at an undisclosed location.
The sheriff's office fielded a call from an off-duty deputy who reported his vehicle was nearly struck after Rogosienski failed to stop at a stop sign, so he followed Rogosienski for a short distance until she pulled over. The off-duty deputy relayed that Rogosienski "appeared intoxicated" and he had removed the keys from her vehicle's ignition.
Two on-duty deputies arrived to investigate, the sheriff's office said. Two children, a 6-year-old and a 15-year-old, were in the vehicle with Rogosienski, who was charged after she "refused" to submit to field sobriety testing.
Rogosienski later declined chemical testing and was kept in custody pending arraignment. The children were turned over to a guardian.
