A trio suspected in a Tuesday attempted vehicle theft in Cambria now face multiple attempted grand larceny and auto stripping charges.
The Niagara County Sheriff's Office fielded a call from a man in the town who reported unknown persons were trying to break into his vehicle about 3 a.m. Tuesday. En route to the scene, a responding deputy located a "suspicious" vehicle nearby, on Upper Mountain Road, and initiated a traffic stop. The deputy determined that the stopped vehicle, which was operated by Alicia Speer, 26, had been reported stolen out of Niagara Falls.
At the reported crime scene, the sheriff's office said, deputies determined that someone had tried to steal a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe, an ATV and numerous power tools. After review by the sheriff's criminal investigation bureau, Speer and her two passengers were arrested.
Speer is charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, third- and fourth-degree attempted grand larceny, second-degree criminal mischief and third-degree auto stripping. Speer was released from custody after arraignment.
Passengers Marlyn Rubin, 28, and Brandon Lazeration, 24, both were charged with third- and fourth-degree attempted grand larceny, second-degree criminal mischief and third-degree auto stripping.
Rubin was released from custody after arraignment.
Lazeration, who also was hit with auto stripping and criminal mischief counts in connection with a previous motor vehicle theft attempt, was arraigned and remanded to Niagara County Jail in lieu of $1,000 bail, the sheriff's office said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.