BUFFALO — A Lockport man pleaded guilty to drug charges in U.S. District Court on Thursday.
Brian Grant, 22, entered his plea during a hearing before U.S. District Court Judge John L. Sinatra, Jr., to a charge of possession with intent to distribute cocaine. The charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine.
Federal prosecutors said members of the Niagara County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at Grant's Elmwood Avenue residence and on his vehicle. During the search, officers recovered cocaine, crack cocaine, marijuana and $215 in cash.
Grant's sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 3, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.