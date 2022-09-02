A Lockport man accused of firing a weapon after a motor vehicle accident in the city's east end on Halloween night entered a plea of not guilty in Niagara County Court on Friday.
Ronnie A. Koonce III, 21, 5862 S. Transit Road, was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a firearm, first-degree reckless endangerment and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property on March 8, all felonies, after a five-month investigation by Lockport Police Department.
Police believe Koonce fired a handgun twice in the area of Adam Street and East Avenue, while he was sitting in the back seat of one of two vehicles that had collided shortly before 11 p.m. Oct. 31.
In court, Koonce's attorney, Alex Basinski of Lipsitz Green Scime Cambria Attorneys at Law asked Judge Caroline Wojtaszek to lower Koonce's bail from $10,000 because he cooperated with LPD's investigation and is in financial distress. Wojtaszek said she revisit bail at Koonce's next scheduled appearance, Sept. 30.
Assistant District Attorney Carrington Crossley said a plea bargain may be offered to Koonce at that time.
