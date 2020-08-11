The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash on Chestnut Ridge Road in the Town of Royalton.
According to reports, deputies were called to 7800 block of Chestnut Ridge Road about 11:05 p.m. Monday for a single-car crash. Arriving deputies found a vehicle with heavy front-end damage on the front lawn of a residence. A 46-year-old woman from Amherst was found unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.
A preliminary investigation showed the vehicle was heading east on Chestnut Ridge when it left the road for reasons unknown and struck a tree before coming to a stop.
An investigation by the Niagara County Accident Investigation Unit is underway.
