A 64-year-old woman was killed Thursday night after a man drove into her apartment on St. Johns Parkway.

Police were called to the apartment complex about 11:30 p.m. Thursday for a report of a car hitting several parked cars and then driving through the wall of an apartment complex.

Arriving officers found the woman, a resident of the apartment, trapped under a 2015 Cadillac. She was freed by Falls firefighters but died of her injuries at the scene.

The 41-year-old drive of the Cadillac had to be extricated from his vehicle. He failed field sobriety tests and was charged with second-degree vehicular manslaughter. He’s being arraigned today.

The Crash Management Team is continuing the investigation. Additional charges are possible pending the results of the court ordered blood test and vehicle inspection.