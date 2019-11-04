Emily J. Walker of Appleton was spared prison Monday for an impaired driving crash on Purdy Road this past December that left her passenger with injuries.
Walker, 28, of Drake Settlement Road, was charged with second-degree vehicular assault and felony driving while ability impaired by drugs after the Dec. 15 crash in the town of Lockport. She accepted a plea offer Aug. 1 to one count of DWAI as a felony due to a child being present in the vehicle.
State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch, Sr. on Monday sentenced Walker to five years of probation and required that she only operate vehicles equipped with an ignition interlock device for the next year.
— By Tim Fenster
