Niagara County law enforcement agencies will be out in force this weekend as they participate in a special enforcement effort to crackdown on impaired driving.
In a release, Sheriff James R. Voutour said millions will hit the roads on Thanksgiving weekend, eager to spend time with family and friends. It’s one of the busiest travel times of the year, and unfortunately more people on the roadways means the potential for more vehicle crashes.
In a combined effort to stop impaired driving, prevent injuries and save lives, law enforcement officers across New York state will take to the roads. The statewide STOP-DWI Crackdown efforts start on Wednesday and will end on Sunday.
The STOP-DWI Thanksgiving Weekend Crackdown is one of many statewide enforcement initiatives promoted by STOP-DWI NY and the Governor's Traffic Safety Committee. Throughout the remainder of the year the Statewide STOP-DWI Crackdown Campaign will also target the national holiday season in December.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.