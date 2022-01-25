A Lockport man was arrested Tuesday for charges stemming from a Dec. 15 incident at Tim Hortons involving a gas can that caught on fire.
Lockport police said that video footage of the drive-thru shows a man crawling out of the back of his green SUV and taking items out of the trunk. According to the Lockport police report, the footage then showed a large flame along the fence line of the restaurant’s property.
The man then re-enters his vehicle, pulls forward, pays for his order and leaves without reporting the incident. According to police there were several cars in the drive-thru at the time.
The Lockport Fire Department put out the flames and police investigated.
Daniel M. Voelker, 44, of 1 Van Buren St., was charged with reckless endangerment due to “substantial evidence.”
“He made no effort to warn others of the fire. He did not seek help from the store staff or emergency personnel and opted to leave a burning five gallon container of gasoline in the drive-thru area of the establishment, causing substantial risk of serious injury to customers and staff,” read the police report.
Voelker was released on an appearance ticket.
