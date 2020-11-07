A 63-year-old Buffalo man was charged with arson Saturday, hours after a fire ripped through several rooms of a Niagara Falls Boulevard hotel.
Richard M. Pesono, 63, of Buffalo, was charged with second-degree arson, second-degree criminal mischief and first-degree reckless endangerment, according to the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office and remanded to the Niagara County Jail.
The fire was reported about 5:30 a.m. Saturday at the Days Inn, 2821 Niagara Falls Boulevard, and arriving emergency personnel encountered several rooms fully engulfed in flames. Sheriff’s deputies went room-to-room evacuating those still inside the hotel.
Fire crews from St. Johnsburg, Adams, Shawnee, Bergholz, Frontier, Sanborn Volunteer Fire Departments and the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station responded and extinguished the fire.
The room where the fire began was unoccupied at the time of the fire.
Two minor injuries were reported and treated at the scene.
A release on Pesono’s arrest did not detail why the fire was started.
The fire was investigated by the Niagara County Fire Investigation Unit.
