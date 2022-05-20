Charges in a 2020 assault case in the city were dismissed Wednesday due to an uncooperative witness.
Damien D. Speck, 35, was in City of Lockport Court on Wednesday to face charges of assault, criminal possession of a weapon and menacing stemming from an incident on Aug. 8, 2020.
Speck’s case was heard by Judge Bill Watson and represented by public defender Matt Whitenight in a non-jury trial where the judge would rule on the case.
However, because the witness to the incident was “uncooperative” and did not come to the trial, Whitenight moved the case be dismissed with prejudice. Watson agreed on the motion to dismiss, but without prejudice, meaning that the charges could be brought up again at a later date.
Speck continues to be held at Niagara County Jail to face charges stemming from an April 1 burglary that caused injury in the Town of Newfane.
It is unknown when and if Speck will appear in Niagara County Court for the alleged burglary as it depends on whether a grand jury decides to indict him.
Speck is being held on $25,000 bail for the Newfane offense.
