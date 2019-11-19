Two parolees who are accused of murdering a convenience store owner during a string of armed robberies in Niagara Falls last November are not interested in a plea offer, according to an attorney representing one of the defendants.
Defense attorney Joseph Catalano said both his client, William Coleman, and Coleman's alleged accomplice, Jonathan McEnnis, are prepared to go to trial on multiple counts of murder, assault, robbery and criminal possession of a weapon.
McEnnis, 34, of Buffalo, and Coleman, 29, of Niagara Falls, are accused of fatally shooting Ahmad "Poppy" Alsaid while robbing the Bridgeway Market, 1102 Niagara St., on Nov. 21, 2018. Prosecutors say the pair held up a 7-Eleven on Buffalo Avenue that same night, and robbed and shot a man on 9th Street on Nov. 9, 2018. The victim suffered a non-life-threatening injury to his hip.
McEnnis's attorney, TheArthur A. Duncan II, filed a motion Tuesday opposing consolidating an indictment for the 9th Street robbery with the charges for the convenience store robberies and murder.
Catalano did not oppose consolidating the two indictments.
Coleman and McEnnis are scheduled to stand trial beginning March 23. They are expected to return before Niagara County Judge Sara Sheldon on Dec. 11 to address the consolidation matter.
