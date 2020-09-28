Niagara Falls police responding to a crash involving an unoccupied rental vehicle on Niagara Avenue early Sunday morning were quickly met at the scene by the vehicle’s renter.
Officers said they responded to the 2200 block of Niagara Avenue at 5:33 a.m. Sunday where they found a 2020 Chevy Malibu, unoccupied but running, that had crashed into two vehicles on the side of the road. The Malibu had significant damage to its front driver’s side and windshield.
Officers said a 33-year-old 16th Street man arrived at the scene moments after they did. He told them the Malibu had just been stolen from his residence. The man said he had rented the car from Enterprise and had parked it in front of his home at 1 a.m. — leaving the doors unlocked and the key fob on the center console.
The man said he had been sleeping but woke up at 5:30 a.m. with “a bad feeling” at which point he said he looked out his window and saw the rental car gone. He said he called 911 and began to check the area for the car. Three to four minutes later he found the Malibu as officers arrived on the scene, he said.
A resident said he heard the crash about 5:25 a.m. and looked out his window and saw a man get out of the wrecked Malibu and casually walk west on Niagara Avenue. He said the suspect was 5-foot-8 wearing all black.
Officers checked for injured parties at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center without success. A statement was taken from the 16th Street resident and the car was towed.
