Belstadt's murder trial date set

Almost a year after it started, the Mandy Steingasser murder trial is expected to begin again with a new judge and a new lead prosecutor.
Acting Niagara County Judge Sheila DiTullio set the start of jury selection for Feb. 1 during a video conference Wednesday with the current lawyers on the case. However, the new trial date means that current Niagara County District Attorney Caroline Wojtaszek will not be around to handle the prosecution she has championed since a cold case investigation of the 27-year-old homicide led to the arrest of Joseph Belstadt in April 2018.
Wojtaszek is scheduled to step down from her post on Dec. 31. She is on the ballot in the November general election to succeed retiring Niagara County Judge Sara Sheldon.
Sheldon, who has reached the mandatory retirement age for judges in New York, is stepping down from the bench at the end of this month. She had been presiding over the trial of Belstadt until State Supreme Court Justice Paula Feroleto, the chief administrative judge of the state's Eighth Judicial District, tapped DiTullio to take over the case.
DiTullio, a Lockport High School graduate, is a former assistant Erie County district attorney, has been an acting state Supreme Court justice since January 2008 and, prior to that, served for 12 years as an Erie County judge.
The appointment of DiTullio had been expected to push the selection of a new jury into 2021.
Wojtaszek has declined to comment on DiTullio's appointment and her departure from trying the case. Sheldon had issued a gag order on the lawyers in the case and that order was adopted by DiTullio on Wednesday.
Belstadt's trial came to a halt on March 16, in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak. After opening statements and one day of testimony in what was widely expected to be a six- to eight-week trial, Sheldon granted a motion by Belstadt's attorneys to declare a mistrial. The attorneys had argued that it would be impossible to conduct and complete the trial amid the cascading effects of the escalating pandemic.
In granting the March mistrial motion, which was not opposed by prosecutors, Sheldon said she had accepted the concern of Belstadt's lawyers that at some time during the trial a member of the jury, a witness, one of the lawyers in the case or even she could contract COVID-19.
"One of the most difficult decisions I've had to make. We're gonna stop. I think we need to try this case another time. And, unfortunately, it will have to be with another jury," Sheldon said at the time.
Belstadt is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Steingasser. He remains free on $250,000 bail.
